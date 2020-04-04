Students to Get Trinity Ball Refunds by April 16th, Says Organising Committee

Students who purchased tickets for this year’s cancelled Trinity Ball by credit card should have their refunds by April 16th, while those who paid using Paypal will get their money back in the coming days.

Students who bought tickets for the ball, cancelled last month amid a country-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, were given an update on refunds today in an email from the Trinity Ball Committee.

“We are currently working on refunding the ticket price for every customer”, said the email, signed by Lucy and Juan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who paid through Paypal will receive a refund to the card that made the purchase. This, the email said, “might take another few days, so we ask you to be patient”.

Students who paid by phone with a credit card will also receive a direct refund to that card.

“Many of the refunds have now been processed but if you haven’t received it by Thursday 16th April, please let us know”, the email said.

Trinity Ball was scheduled to take place on April 17th but was officially cancelled on March 24th. Tickets to this year’s ball had sold out in around two hours.

The ball’s cancellation was announced by Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) Ents Officer Judith Robinson.

Speaking to The University Times, Robinson said: “Following the announcement today that was made by the Taoiseach that colleges will close, and the extension will be made until the 19th of April, obviously that means that Trinity Ball will be unable to go ahead.”

“Students will be given a full refund if they have purchased tickets”, she added.

“This is very unfortunate as we had a fantastic lineup and a massive amount of work was put into preparing for the ball”, she said, “but it is for the best, as everyone’s health and wellbeing is what’s most important at the moment”.