Students to Vote on Wording Changes to TCDSU Constitution

Trinity students will vote in the first term of next year in a referendum that could see several wording changes in Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union’s (TCDSU) constitution, as part of an effort to “clean up” the document.

Council voted over email in favour of a motion that will see over 75 proposed amendments to the constitution – in cases where there are typos or “conflicting passages” – put to a vote.

The motion, proposed by Engineering, Mathematics and Science Convenor Daniel O’Reilly and seconded by TCDSU President Laura Beston, says that wording issues in the constitution make it “a confusing and unwieldy document for the Union to operate under”.

The referendum will take place at the same time as elections for class representatives next year.

Council has also voted in favour of three other motions – one of which will mandate the union’s communications and marketing officer to publish agendas and minutes of meetings online.

Another motion will mandate the union’s Oifigeach na Gaeilge to create an Irish Language Policy, while a third means TCDSU’s officer for students with disabilities will have to formulate an Accessibility Executive Policy.

Council last week elected 16 officers uncontested to part-time positions in the union, while elections took place this week for nine contested positions.

The elections were completed online, with TCDSU circulating all the nominees’ videos and written speeches in advance.

Jacqui Whelan won the race to become Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences convenor, while Daniel O’Reilly held onto his position as Engineering, Maths and Sciences convenor after serving in the role this year.

Brian Hastings will serve as LGBT rights officer, after defeating Ciaran Butler, Darren Seán May, Sé Ó hEidhin and Jamie Shields to the position.

The position of officer for students with disabilities was won by Niamh Herbert, who was challenged by Harry O’Brien. Megan O’Shea will be next year’s access officer, defeating Laren-Ellen Dunne.

Off-campus officer was won by Tidgh Maguire, who competed with Darren Sean May for the role. The position of environmental officer went to Áine Hennessy who competed, with Sean Gordon Dalton for the position. Dalton was elected as Electoral Commission annual.

The role of citizenship officer pitted Matthew Henry, who was seeking reelection, against outgoing Access Officer Jodie Milne. Milne won the position.

Undergraduate Students Committee representative went to Sameer Shaikh, contested by Sé Ó hEidhin.