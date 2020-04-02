TCDSU Council Elects Nine Remaining Part-Time Officers in Contested Races

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) council has elected nine part-time officers in contested races, after officers in uncontested races were elected last week.

The elections were completed online, with TCDSU circulating all the nominees’ videos and written speeches.

Jacqui Whelan won the race to become Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences convenor, while Daniel O’Reilly held onto his position as Engineering, Maths and Sciences convenor after serving in the role this year.

Brian Hastings will serve as LGBT rights officer, after defeating Ciaran Butler, Darren Seán May, Sé Ó hEidhin and Jamie Shields to the position.

The position of officer for students with disabilities was won by Niamh Herbert, who was challenged by Harry O’Brien. Megan O’Shea will be next year’s’ access officer, defeating Laren-Ellen Dunne.

Off-campus officer was won by Tidgh Maguire, who competed with Darren Sean May for the role. The position of environmental officer went to Áine Hennessy who competed, with Sean Gordon Dalton for the position. Dalton was elected as Electoral Commission annual.

The role of citizenship officer pitted Matthew Henry, who was seeking reelection, against outgoing Access Officer Jodie Milne. Milne won the position.

Undergraduate Students Committee representative went to Sameer Shaikh, contested by Sé Ó hEidhin.

These elections followed last week’s, where 16 uncontested candidates were elected to part-time roles in the union.

Yannick Glouster was elected chair of council, with Cian Walsh elected as secretary of council.

Members of the electoral commission elected Alice Payne, Nicole Greenan, and Emma Rossiter as annual members, with Laura Owens and Cian Fogarty continuing their biennial membership, and Lydia MacBride and Ellen McGrath as ordinary members.

Jimi Donohue will continue his role as mature students’ officer after holding the position this year. Marian Lovett will maintain her position of student parent officer following the impeachment of predecessor Leah Freeman earlier this year.

Patrick Mahoney was elected as international students’ officer, Mairéad Ní Sheanlaoich was elected oifigeach na Gaeilge, Sierra Muller Owens was elected gender equality officer and Sunetra Das ethnic minority officer. The role of volunteer forum co-ordinator went to Niamh Mullins, and Jack Shields was elected community liaison officer.

The final meeting of TCDSU council is taking place via email, in stages, due to the closure of College. Last month, the in-person council meeting was cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Since then, Trinity’s campus has closed entirely, along with universities and schools across the country.

Yesterday, TCDSU President Laura Beston met with Provost Patrick Prendergast to discuss a proposal that could mean students who get over 40 will not have their overall mark for the year brought down by summer assessments.

In an email statement to The University Times, Beston said that TCDSU is “encouraged to have such an open discussion with the provost about Trinity adopting a ‘No Detriment’ Policy”.