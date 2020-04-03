TCDSU to Create Irish Language Policy

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) has voted to adopt a specific policy for the Irish language from next year.

TCDSU’s council has voted by email in favour of a motion that will allow the union to “justly serve our members who speak Irish as their first language”.

The Oifigeach na Gaeilge will write the policy, and will review it at least once per academic year, with the review to be brought to council as a discussion item.

The motion was proposed by the current Oifigeach na Gaeilge Muireann Nic Corcráin, and was seconded by citizenship officer Matthew Henry.

Last week, Mairéad Ní Sheanlaoich was elected uncontested to serve as Oifigeach na Gaeilge next year.

The passing of this motion – along with three other motions also passed – marks the end of the final meeting of TCDSU council, which took place in stages over email due to the closure of College.

Yesterday, council elected nine part-time officers in contested races. Officers in uncontested races were elected last week.

The elections were completed online, with TCDSU circulating all the nominees’ videos and written speeches in advance.

Jacqui Whelan won the race to become Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences convenor, while Daniel O’Reilly held onto his position as Engineering, Maths and Sciences convenor after serving in the role this year.

Brian Hastings will serve as LGBT rights officer, after defeating Ciaran Butler, Darren Seán May, Sé Ó hEidhin and Jamie Shields to the position.

The position of officer for students with disabilities was won by Niamh Herbert, who was challenged by Harry O’Brien. Megan O’Shea will be next year’s access officer, defeating Laren-Ellen Dunne.

Off-campus officer was won by Tidgh Maguire, who competed with Darren Sean May for the role. The position of environmental officer went to Áine Hennessy who competed, with Sean Gordon Dalton for the position. Dalton was elected as Electoral Commission annual.

The role of citizenship officer pitted Matthew Henry, who was seeking reelection, against outgoing Access Officer Jodie Milne. Milne won the position.

Undergraduate Students Committee representative went to Sameer Shaikh, contested by Sé Ó hEidhin.

These elections followed last week’s, where 16 uncontested candidates were elected to part-time roles in the union.

Yannick Gloster was elected chair of council, with Cian Walsh elected as secretary of council.

Members of the electoral commission elected Alice Payne, Nicole Greenan, and Emma Rossiter as annual members, with Laura Owens and Cian Fogarty continuing their biennial membership, and Lydia MacBride and Ellen McGrath as ordinary members.

Jimi Donohue will continue his role as mature students’ officer after holding the position this year. Marian Lovett will maintain her position of student parent officer following the impeachment of predecessor Leah Freeman earlier this year.

Patrick Mahoney was elected as international students’ officer, Mairéad Ní Sheanlaoich was elected oifigeach na Gaeilge, Sierra Muller Owens was elected gender equality officer and Sunetra Das ethnic minority officer.

The role of volunteer forum co-ordinator went to Niamh Mullins, and Jack Shields was elected community liaison officer.