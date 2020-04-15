The World is in Shutdown, But for DU Players, the Show Has Gone On(line)

As a steady succession of Zoom AGM screenshots trickle through our timelines, they carry with them a striking sense of finality. However, not every committee remains in the tenuous stages of reformation. For the 12-strong committee of DU Players, who were elected back in February, society activity in this intermittent period has been less a case of recasting, and more a case of keeping the show on the road.

From the very first whispers of social distancing, work that requires physical engagement was always going to be the first to go. DU Players’ programme of shows this semester was placed in a temporary state of hibernation, but the society refused to accept the inherent liveness of its occupation as grounds for defeat.

While the physical Players building remains locked down, a couple of clicks away on an app called Discord, an abstract space of comparable dimensions is whirring with life.

Using the technology of Discord, Players has been able to set up voice and text channels masquerading as familiar spaces in their on-campus building. Front of house, green dressing room and tech box are all present in this virtual space. So, rather unnervingly, if you were to add yourself to a channel on any given weeknight you’re likely to be met with the same cast of colourful characters as if you’d simply taken a neat right turn before Áras an Phiarsaigh.

This will be a celebration of resilience, of fighting back, of trying to make culture survive in a time like this

Discord isn’t just an uncanny gimmick for the society. It has become home to many virtual events throughout the past few weeks of term: Monday nights saw tete-a-tetes among budding writers, while Tuesday evenings welcomed Players’ trademark Tech Talks. Book clubs, film clubs, musical theatre and improv hours became regular features and the society’s stalwart Wednesday night events held their own in the weekly calendar.

Last Wednesday, on April 8th, the society held a virtual Shave or Dye event, which, as well as making a number of familiar faces look altogether less familiar, raised over €2,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

To round out the academic year, publicity officer Anna Conway produced a virtual edition of the society publication, charmingly coined the Lockdown Player, packed full of humour, dainty phrases and heartfelt nostalgia.

Classes, in their various forms, may have ceased for this academic year, but DU Players has never succumbed to the restraints of a 12-week term, and this year is no exception. With members now stretched across the globe, an ever-increasing group of over 40 actors and writers from the society has teamed up with Trinity FM to roll out Trinity’s first ever weekly radio soap SugarKissAngelHill. This Friday, April 17th, episode three is set to air – jam-packed with pub gossip, family disharmony, budding romances and nefarious secrets!

On a more sombre note, the ongoing pandemic has ruled out the society’s annual SummerFest, which last May saw over 30 plays performed across a chaotic four-day period. This year, however, a virtual equivalent of the beloved festival is set to ignite members’ experimental curiosities.

Festivals officer Em Ormonde has recently released a call-out for work, art and ideas to be celebrated virtually amidst play readings, recorded performances and the odd Discord Event thrown in for good measure. Chairperson Ultan Pringle tells The University Times that “this will be a celebration of resilience, of fighting back, of trying to make culture survive in a time like this”.

Plans are also in place for a library of play texts to become part of the eclectic Players’ furniture come the first term of next year. Carrying forward a project initiated by the previous committee, Pringle explains that on top of books kindly donated from Trinity’s Drama Department, the sitting committee have purchased a variety from Nick Hern Books.

Everything we’ve been doing is trying to ensure that those actors, writers, directors and theatre-makers stay connected, engaged and creating

“They give us most of the rights of our plays”, he says, “and we know that with COVID-19 there will be no plays, so we wanted to support them”. The library will operate on a loan system during weekly open hours, overseen by sitting house manager Gabrielle Fullam. Pringle also notes that the plays have been chosen with a view to their adaptability to Players’ stage, so whether it’s a lackadaisical rummage you’re after or an aspirational directorial pursuit, you won’t be left wanting.

Pringle explains: “The bedrock of everything we’ve been doing for the past five weeks is trying to ensure that those actors, writers, directors and theatre-makers stay connected, engaged and creating.”

So, until “going dark” can be bellowed from the tech box once again, Pringle says that “what I’m really proud of Players for doing is refusing to”.