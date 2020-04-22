Trinity 14th in University Rankings for Achieving UN Sustainability Goals

Trinity has been named the 14th best university in the world by the Times Higher Education for its work towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The results of the 2020 University Impact Rankings from Times Higher Education were issued today, with Trinity climbing 14 places from 28th in 2019.

In individual categories, Trinity ranked third best in the world on delivering gender equality, fifth in the field of delivering sustainable cities and communities and sixth in reduced inequalities.

In a press statement, Trinity’s Dean of Research Prof Linda Doyle said: “These rankings celebrate the commitment of universities across the globe to making positive social and economic impacts, and we are very proud to see Trinity ranked so highly in this regard.”

“It underscores our continued commitment – across all areas of the University – to sustainability and equality of opportunity and underlines the impact we are having in making the planet a better place”, Doyle said.

The Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings, which were first published last year, are the first of their kind to use metrics to evaluate the degree to which universities have a positive social and economic impact on the planet.

The parameters for the rankings are the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – 17 international aims established in 2015 relating to global problems such as poverty, climate change and sustainability.

The University Impact Rankings measured 766 institutions on their commitment to supporting SDGs, through teaching, research and knowledge transfer. The study also sought to measure how the institutions embody the goals in internal practices, policies and procedures.

Trinity was the first Irish university to join the International Sustainable Campus Network, and launched Ireland’s first deposit-return coffee cup scheme last year in collaboration with Dublin City Council and Dublin City University.

Earlier this year, Trinity announced a five-year partnership with courier service provider UPS that will see the creation of student internships across Europe and the introduction of a mini distribution centre for deliveries on campus.

As part of the initiative, Trinity students and staff will be able to collect their online shopping parcels on campus at any time of day or night from newly installed lockers operated by Parcel Motel, a UPS company.

The agreement will also involve the establishment of programmes designed to “generate ideas for the future”, including sustainable delivery initiatives to reduce traffic in Dublin.