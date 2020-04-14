Trinity Access Joins Appeal for Disused Laptops for Secondary Students

Trinity Access has launched a joint appeal to collect disused laptops that can be donated to secondary school students with no access to technology.

Tech2Students, a collaboration between Trinity Access and Camara Education Ireland, will distribute laptops to students in DEIS schools who have no access to technology at home, allowing them to continue their learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal will focus particularly on leaving certificate students, whose exams have been postponed to mid-summer.

ESB is also supporting the appeal – its staff volunteers will provide logistical support to collect laptops from homes or businesses across Dublin.

In a press statement, Dr Cliona Hannon, the director of Trinity Access, said: “Students are doing their best to continue with their education through this difficult time and those without access to a laptop are at a particular disadvantage.”

“We believe students and teachers in our partner schools are willing to take on the challenges of remote teaching and learning but they urgently need the right hardware now”, Hannon said. “This can either be old devices we can repurpose or contributions to enable us to buy laptops.”

Marianne Checkley, the CEO of Camara Ireland and a co-founder of the appeal, added in a press statement: “We believe no student should be at an educational disadvantage due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We are appealing to homes and businesses to donate any laptops they have which are no longer used.”

Checkley continued: “Through our partner, Trinity Access, we are in contact with 20 DEIS schools that have identified students in need. Our long term partner, ESB, has kindly offered to make staff volunteers available to transport the technology, and support the promotion of the campaign on social media and radio.”

“Our overall goal is to get Tech2Students operational across Ireland to assist all those Leaving Cert students who urgently need technology at this crucial time in their education”, she said.

Camara Education is an international nonprofit organisation which aims to use technology to improve education in low-income communities.

Trinity Access works in partnership across the education sector with students, teachers, families, communities and businesses to widen access and participation at third-level of under-represented groups.