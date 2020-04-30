UL Suspends Erasmus, Study Abroad for First Semester of Next Year

The University of Limerick (UL) has suspended its Erasmus and Study Abroad programmes, scheduled to proceed next autumn, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university has taken the decision due to “current travel restrictions and with no indication when these will lift”, according to an email sent to students planning to travel abroad for their studies next year.

The email, signed by UL’s Critical Operations Team and Executive Committee and seen by The University Times, said: “After much consideration and with regret, we have decided at this stage – so as to allow for alternative planning for our students – that the Erasmus and Non EU Exchange mobility programmes will be suspended for the Autumn Semester and alternative programmes will be put in place for those UL students who had been scheduled to study abroad for their Autumn Semester.”

“We realise that this is very disappointing for students, but at present it is the only safe option”, the email said.

Travel restrictions and fears about the spread of the virus will likely force many colleges to consider the viability of Erasmus and Study Abroad programmes over the coming months.

Meanwhile, The University Times reported last week on the issues faced in recent months by Trinity students abroad – including academic problems, accommodation struggles and issues finding flights home.

Some said communicating with their host universities was proving difficult, with time differences and a language barrier making it hard to get clarity on many issues.

Students who had to leave their rental accommodation suddenly to return home are grappling with how to recover their belongings, while some students due to go on Erasmus in Germany – where universities start their second semester later – never made it.

Many students praised Trinity for its response to the crisis, but some said they felt measures around exams – including College’s efforts to mitigate the detriment to students – had not included them.