40% of International Students Sharing a Room With Three or More People

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has called for protections to be put in place for international students in Ireland amid the coronavirus, with many living in overcrowded conditions and some unable to avail of pandemic unemployment payments despite losing their jobs.

A survey carried out by the Irish Council for International Students – featuring third-level and English language students – has found that one in five international students have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus but are unable to claim weekly pandemic payments.

USI is calling for an extension of legislation banning evictions and rent increases “to allow people to get back to normal first”.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, the president of USI, said that once the current ban on evictions ends, “many students will face “an enormous challenge in trying to pay back rent”.

In a press statement, she added: “Many international students will have expected to pick up casual work to support their studies, but that is proving challenging in the current crisis.”

Some 67 per cent of respondents in the survey said they’re concerned they won’t be able to pay their rent.

Meanwhile, less than 25 per cent said they have a room to themselves, with more than 40 per cent sharing a room with three or more people.

Sarah Lennon, the executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said in a press statement that overcrowding “creates problems not just in relation to COVID-19 but also in terms of accessing online classes and overall privacy and well-being”.

She said the council is asking the National Public Health Emergency Team, the minister for health and the minister for housing, planning and local government “to ensure access to testing, effective contact tracing and proper accommodation arrangements to address the health needs of those in overcrowded accommodation”.

In Trinity, residents in Halls are facing a move into a single apartment block, despite a confirmed case of coronavirus in the residence, so other apartment blocks can be closed to “conserve energy and cost”.

Mayank Arora, a third-year computer engineering student at Trinity, wrote in an email to The University Times that “moving all students left in halls into a single building is not in the best interest of the students”.

Halls residents have been left vexed in recent weeks, by Trinity’s handling of the situation for students remaining in their accommodation due to the virus, especially over its decision to continue charging the normal rate of rent of €29.64 a night over the summer.