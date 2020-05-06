Annual USI Congress to Take Place Online Due to Coronavirus

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) will run its annual congress over Zoom as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with elections for the organisation’s committee set to take place online.

Congress will take place between May 25th and May 27th, with the results of its elections due to be announced May 27th.

Debates over USI’s policies for the coming years will take place over Zoom, with officer and financial reports also happening on the video-sharing platform.

A live hustings will take place before the union’s elections, USI announced today, while candidates will also post videos with their pitches for elections online.

USI’s congress normally takes place in person in April, with policy debates, officer reports and elections taking place at the event.

This year, Lorna Fitzpatrick, the current president of USI, is seeking to retain her position in an uncontested race.

In March, she received the backing of Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union’s (TCDSU) council ahead of the elections, ahead of her bid for a second stint at the head of the body.

Last year, Fitzpatrick defeated Oisin Hassan in the race for USI’s presidency.

Incumbent Kevin McStravock received support over Fergal Twomey for the position of vice-president for academic affairs.

Clare Austick, currently the president of NUI Galway Students’ Union (NUIGSU), won TCDSU’s support for the position of vice-president for welfare, beating Ruairí Weiner.

Aodhán Donnelly lost out to Craig McHugh for TCDSU’s support for vice-president for campaigns. Megan O’Neill will receive support for vice-president for the Dublin region.

Marie Lyons, Clíodhna Ní Dhufaigh, and Adam Clarke, all running unopposed, received support from TCDSU for the positions of vice-president for equality and citizenship, leas-uachtarán don Gaeilge, and vice-president for postgraduate affairs respectively.

In March, Fitzpatrick criticised Trinity after the College gave students less than 48 hours’ notice to vacate its accommodation.

Speaking to The University Times, she said that “24 hours or 48 hours for students to pack up their homes, essentially, is a really concerning fact”.