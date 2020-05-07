College Confirms Cancellation of Summer Series Due to Pandemic

Trinity’s Summer Series has been cancelled, College has confirmed, as the government’s coronavirus plans sees large social gatherings delayed until August 10th.

Thomas Deane, a Trinity media relations officer, confirmed in an email to The University Times that the week of concerts will not return for its fourth instalment in College Park this year.

The series, organised by entertainment company MCD, was due to showcase sets from The Specials, Walking on Cars, Keane, HAIM, Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Alabama Shakes and Crowded House, with tickets costing between €49 and €60.

Last year, sets from Foals, Janelle Monae, New Order, Vampire Weekend and others brought over 25,000 people to College Park.

The cancelation of the Summer Series marks a significant reduction in income for Trinity, as the College expects to face a total loss of up to €40 million in overall commercial revenue this year.

The Summer Series has been a money-making initiative for Trinity over the last four years.

Speaking to The University Times in 2017, Provost Patrick Prendergast said: “When we have an opportunity to make money from events, we need to do it. Every university is doing it …. and this is generating revenue we can use for academic purposes.”

In 2016, the Commercial Revenue Unit set up Trinity Brand Commercial Services Ltd, an independent company that aimed to establish Trinity as a global brand by imitating the success of colleges such as Harvard University, selling everything from stationery to branded chairs.

Provost Patrick Prendergast warned last week that Trinity could lose up to €120 million over the next two years as international student numbers plummet due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk, Prendergast said that “education shouldn’t be way down the list” when it comes to state funding priorities, adding: “We’d be saying it’s just not good enough that education – third-level, secondary or primary – should be way down the list.”

The Book of Kells, which brings in around €12 million a year to the college, has been closed since March 11th.