College Green to be Pedestrianised for a Year in Dublin Re-Opening Plans

After several years of debate over the shape of its long-term future, College Green looks likely to be pedestrianised for at least 12 months as part of plans to re-open Dublin city centre as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The Irish Times has reported that a report from Dublin City Council said that “the same level of vehicular traffic cannot be accommodated in the city as before”, and that “motorised vehicles” would be banned in a number of locations after 11am each day.

The proposal is a “temporary mobility plan”, which would be introduced over a period of three to six months as part of the government’s plan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions.

However, the Irish Times reported that the measures will remain in place for at least 12 to 18 months, and some are likely to be retained permanently.

College Green was shut off to traffic on a trial basis on four days last year.Dublin City Council provided free entertainment for families on the street.

The council came under fire on the first trial day after barriers around the area restricted accessibility to the pedestrianised area. These barriers were removed for the second and third trials.

The council applied for planning permission for the development in July 2017. It was met with staunch opposition from local businesses, many of which voiced fears that they would lose customers as a result of the loss of cars through the area. Dublin Bus also described the move as “socially regressive”.

The initial plan was subsequently scrapped in November 2018. However, in January of this year, the council announced that the pedestrian-only plaza would be trialled over three consecutive Sundays during the summer.

Last July, the Irish Times reported that a number of taxi drivers had expressed serious concerns about the effects of the traffic closure, with one driver likening the move to “closing off the M50”.

Trinity has been closely consulted by planners since the beginning of the project.

In September 2017, information obtained by The University Times under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that College had several concerns about the new plaza, including increased footfall through the front gate and a risk of flooding.

Speaking to The University Times at the time, Veronica Campbell, the College Bursar, said that Trinity is trying to find “a balance between the use and the aesthetics of the College plaza”.

The council’s plans for the plaza include the construction of new cycle routes and the repositioning of existing statues in College Green. Trees and benches could be installed in the space, as well as a new water structure.