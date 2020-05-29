Trinity Research Finds Female-Led Countries Have Fewer Coronavirus Deaths

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has been praised for her handling of the crisis.

Trinity researchers have contributed to a study that’s found countries with female leaders suffer six times fewer coronavirus deaths and are set to recover sooner from a looming recession caused by the pandemic.

The results of the study – which was conducted alongside academics from the University of Pretoria – were based on statistical analyses of existing data on the pandemic and a series of dimensions of basic human needs, inequality and economic resilience.

The researchers used continuous daily data on the number of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 from 35 countries between December 31st and May 11th.

Additional findings from the study found that female-led governments were quicker and more effective at flattening the pandemic’s curve, with peaks in daily deaths roughly six times lower than in countries led by men.

In a press statement, Luca Coscieme – a co-author of the study and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie, and Irish Research Council CAROLINE Fellow in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences – said: “Female-led governments shared similar approaches to the crisis, characterized by early consultation with national health experts and advisors, and containment measures were implemented early.”

The study points to the example of New Zealand’s government, led by Jacinda Ardern, which announced stringent lockdown and quarantine measures on March 14th, when there were just 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

A similar pattern was identified in Norway, Finland and Denmark — all countries with female prime ministers — when compared to Sweden, which has a male-led government.

Coscieme added that “most male-led governments downplayed initial warnings and acted with substantial delays to respond to the crisis”.

Between March 10th and 13th, the UK government – led by Boris Johnson – allowed the gathering of several thousand people at large events such as Champions League football fixtures, the Cheltenham Festival, Crufts, and concerts.

The authors of the study also said that most female-led governments have invested more in public health and reducing air pollution, which seems to be closely associated with coronavirus-related deaths.

Such countries are likely to suffer the least from the ensuing economic recession with GDP growth forecasts for 2020 indicating that they will experience a decline less than 5.5 per cent, while countries with male leaders will shrink by over seven per cent.

The authors said: “There is evidence for women to be more likely to take up positions of leadership in societies that value equity, solidarity and collaboration, which are usually associated with healthier communities.”