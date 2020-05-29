News
May 29, 2020

Trinity Research Finds Female-Led Countries Have Fewer Coronavirus Deaths

Countries led by women will recover sooner from a looming recession, joint research between Trinity and the University of Pretoria has found.

Ella ConnollyAssistant News Editor
blank
New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has been praised for her handling of the crisis.

Trinity researchers have contributed to a study that’s found countries with female leaders suffer six times fewer coronavirus deaths and are set to recover sooner from a looming recession caused by the pandemic.

The results of the study – which was conducted alongside academics from the University of Pretoria – were based on statistical analyses of existing data on the pandemic and a series of dimensions of basic human needs, inequality and economic resilience.

The researchers used continuous daily data on the number of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 from 35 countries between December 31st and May 11th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional findings from the study found that female-led governments were quicker and more effective at flattening the pandemic’s curve, with peaks in daily deaths roughly six times lower than in countries led by men.

In a press statement, Luca Coscieme – a co-author of the study and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie, and Irish Research Council CAROLINE Fellow in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences – said: “Female-led governments shared similar approaches to the crisis, characterized by early consultation with national health experts and advisors, and containment measures were implemented early.”

The study points to the example of New Zealand’s government, led by Jacinda Ardern, which announced stringent lockdown and quarantine measures on March 14th, when there were just 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

A similar pattern was identified in Norway, Finland and Denmark — all countries with female prime ministers — when compared to Sweden, which has a male-led government.

Coscieme added that “most male-led governments downplayed initial warnings and acted with substantial delays to respond to the crisis”.

Between March 10th and 13th, the UK government – led by Boris Johnson – allowed the gathering of several thousand people at large events such as Champions League football fixtures, the Cheltenham Festival, Crufts, and concerts.

The authors of the study also said that most female-led governments have invested more in public health and reducing air pollution, which seems to be closely associated with coronavirus-related deaths.

Such countries are likely to suffer the least from the ensuing economic recession with GDP growth forecasts for 2020 indicating that they will experience a decline less than 5.5 per cent, while countries with male leaders will shrink by over seven per cent.

The authors said: “There is evidence for women to be more likely to take up positions of leadership in societies that value equity, solidarity and collaboration, which are usually associated with healthier communities.”

Sign Up to Our Weekly Newsletters

Get The University Times into your inbox twice a week.

Editors' Picks

blank

Erasmus Exchange for Trinity Students to Go Ahead for First Semester
blank

In Plan to Re-Open Accommodation, Students to be Told: ‘Do Things Differently’
blank

UCC Suspends Study Abroad Scheme for First Semester Next Year
blank

Battling the Odds, Can Gisèle Scanlon’s ‘Caring’ GSU Protect Fretful Postgrads?
blank

Sna Toghcháin Iarchéime, Reitric nár Tháinig le Fírinne Ghéar na n-Iarchéime
blank

Explainer: What We Know About Trinity’s Plans for a New Normal on Campus