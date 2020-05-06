Trinity Researchers to Explore Impact of Zoom and FaceTime on Our Voices

Trinity researchers have launched a study aiming to examine the impact that widespread use of platforms such as Zoom, FaceTime and Microsoft Teams has on our voices.

The research team created a survey to investigate the potential effects of new forms of remote communication, the use of which has increased considerably since many people started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is currently unknown if this new style of work, over a prolonged period, brings its own health problems.

Previous research has shown that people such as call-centre workers are very prone to voice problems because of how intensely they are using their voice compared to face-to-face communication – not because of the amount of time their voice is in use. Most often, the issue is that people raise and tense their voice when they are not face to face.

In a press statement, Dr Ciaran Kenny, an assistant professor in Trinity’s Department of Clinical Speech and Language Studies, said: “Our ability to communicate is something we take for granted until it’s gone. We use our voices to catch up with friends, do our jobs and sing to our kids. We use it to tell people when we feel sad, or to share a laugh.”

“Our voices are expressive and tell the story of our personalities”, Kenny said. “Now more than ever, we need to make sure that our voices remain in good shape, so that we can continue to communicate even though we cannot be together.”

The survey is aimed at people in the Republic of Ireland who have been working from home during the lockdown. It is designed to see how many people are experiencing problems such as hoarseness, and dry or tight throats. The study also aims to see who is most at risk of health problems associated with the voice, during these unprecedented times.

Anecdotal evidence is currently showing that some people working from home during this pandemic have started to report similar problems with symptoms like hoarseness, or a dry, tight or lump-in-the-throat feeling.

Kenny said: “Hoarse voice and an uncomfortable throat are caused by repeated inflammation from straining the voice. If left unchecked, this could lead to long-lasting changes in the voice-box that may need surgery or therapy to address.”

“If this survey finds that voice problems are more common than usual, employers might need to provide information or training to employees about how to work from home safely, even after the pandemic”, he added. “It also means that educational institutions that provide distance learning might need to make sure that students are not put at risk.”