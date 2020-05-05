Trinity Scheme Makes 450 Laptops Available to Secondary Students

Karina, a secondary school student, takes delivery of a laptop as part of the scheme.

A Trinity scheme will see 450 “affordable” laptops made available to Dublin secondary students unable to attend school due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Tech2Students programme, launched in April and run by Trinity Access and AIB, will see the laptops delivered to schools in greater Dublin over the coming fortnight, as students prepare for an unprecedented leaving certificate this summer.

The programme, which has secured some funding from the Department of Education, aims to deliver 1,000 repurposed devices to students’ homes by the middle of May, amid a technological struggle for schools adapting to online learning.

In some schools, half of students don’t have access to a device to continue their learning at home, according to AIB CEO Colin Hunt.

In a press statement, Dr Cliona Hannon, the director of Trinity Access, said the aim of the programme is to ensure “no student experiences a digital divide that impacts on their education”.

Hunt added: “This campaign aims to get affordable, repurposed devices to students as soon as possible.”

The Tech4Students initiative began in Trinity in association with the charity Camara Education Ireland and is supported by ESB.

In April, when the programme was established, Hannon said students are doing their best to continue with their education through this difficult time and those without access to a laptop are at a particular disadvantage.”

“We believe students and teachers in our partner schools are willing to take on the challenges of remote teaching and learning but they urgently need the right hardware now”, Hannon said. “This can either be old devices we can repurpose or contributions to enable us to buy laptops.”

Camara Education is an international nonprofit organisation that aims to use technology to improve education in low-income communities.

Its CEO, Marianne Checkley, said: “We believe no student should be at an educational disadvantage due to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

“Our overall goal”, she said, “is to get Tech2Students operational across Ireland to assist all those Leaving Cert students who urgently need technology at this crucial time in their education”.