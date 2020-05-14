Trinity Study Finds 75% of Workers Fear Catching Virus on Commute

Some 75 per cent of workers in Ireland are concerned about contracting coronavirus if they use public transport to commute to work, according to Trinity researchers.

A survey conducted in Trinity’s School of Engineering has revealed a number of significant shifts in attitudes towards work among Ireland’s labour force.

In 2019, approximately 25 per cent of people said they would be strongly in favour of working from home one or two days each week. In 2020, almost 80 per cent of participants indicated they would prefer to work from home once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

In both years, the reasons cited for wishing to work from home were to save time and reduce costs. The 2019 results showed that on average, 0.15 tonnes of carbon could be saved every year if employees worked from home one day a week.

The survey also asked participants how their method of commuting would change once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Some 25 per cent of people said they would commute via public transport less often. Over three in 10 – 32 per cent – said they would walk to work more often.

Some three quarters of respondents indicated that they were concerned about contracting the coronavirus while traveling by public transport and the vast majority felt driving alone, walking and cycling would result in a much lower risk of contracting coronavirus compared to using public transport.

The survey also examined changing attitudes to working from home.

In a press statement, Prof Brian Caulfield, who led the survey, said: “The current results from the study show that between the two survey periods working from home has become much more acceptable and that in a post COVID-19 world this might become the norm.”

“The findings related to public transport echo those that have been reported internationally and demonstrate the concerns people have about using public transport”, Caulfield said.

“One of the positive findings is the potential shift towards working from home, which is shown to provide both personal benefits related to travel time saved but also emissions reductions contributing to our climate change targets.”

Last week, Provost Patrick Prendergast confirmed that online classes are likely to continue into next year.

While large lectures will be delivered online, smaller lectures, seminars and tutorials will return to campus, Prendergast said, in a video released on Twitter. Groups will, however, be moved into larger lecture theatres to allow for social distancing.

Last month, this newspaper reported that Trinity was considering moving large lectures online until January 2021.