Uncertainty Over UL Refunds, Despite Governing Body Recommendation

Students in the University of Limerick (UL) were protesting today, after they were left waiting on rent refunds despite a recommendation from the college’s governing authority that the subsidiary company in charge of accommodation reimburse students who left early due to the pandemic.

RTÉ reported today that protestors from UL Postgraduate Students’ Union (ULPSU) were demanding the return of rent from Plassey Campus Centre Ltd, a subsidiary company set up by UL to manage its accommodation.

UL students, according to RTÉ, are owed around €3 million from the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, UL’s governing body recommended that Plassey Campus Centre Ltd issue refunds to affected students.

But students, according to ULPSU President Abraham Agboola, have been told they must engage with Plassey Campus Centre if they want to sort out refunds.

Agboola told RTÉ this is adding to the anxiety for students who need to get their money back.

UL has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks to refund students’ rent for those who have left college accommodation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minister for Education Joe McHugh contacted UL Chancellor Mary Chancellor to discuss the issue.

Like all Irish universities, UL students paid for the term’s rent upfront.

A spokesperson for UL said earlier this week that Plassey Campus Centre is a separate legal entity to the university, and that it would make the decision on whether to refund students.

The controversy follows Tuesday’s announcement that UL President Des Fitzgerald is stepping down from his role “in the context of Covid 19”.

Fitzgerald stated that he was “particularly proud of UL’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, in recognising its gravity early”.

But he added: “Unfortunately this virus will directly impact my ability to serve the university and limit my ability to fully engage once we get our community back onto the campus.”

Fitzgerald took on the role of UL president in May 2017.