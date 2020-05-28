USI Urges Students to Take Care Finding Accommodation in Pandemic

Students are being advised to take caution when looking for accommodation for the new academic year if their university or college does not clarify how it will operate.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI), as well as housing charity Threshold, has warned students against committing to accommodation arrangements without clarity on college attendance in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two organisations have also highlighted concerns about students’ ability to comply with public health advice amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, USI President Lorna Fitzpatrick said: “We have been working solidly on this issue as it is a really concerning situation for many students. The USI has been contacted by students from every college and university across the country who have been affected by this situation.”

“We are getting reports of some accommodation providers offering students two months’ free accommodation, if they pay upfront for the next academic year”, Fitzpatrick said. “It is very disturbing to see students being put under this kind of pressure.”

“We don’t even know yet what college is going to look like in 2020-2021 – will students even need this accommodation?”

John-Mark McCafferty, the CEO of Threshold, added in a press statement: “We would advise students to hold off on committing to any lease arrangement until they have clarity from their college or university as to how frequently they will be required to attend on campus.”

“Currently government advice is that letting activity is not essential”, he said. “So moving into a new home with people who are not already members of your household would be contrary to public health advice at the moment. While this may have changed by September, social distancing measures are likely to still be in place.”

“Once there is clarity from colleges and universities on how they will operate, students will be in a position to assess their circumstances and decide what type of lease arrangement works for them, if any”, he said. “Landlords, crucially, will need to show flexibility in cases where students are required to be on campus less than before.”