Buttery to Partially Reopen on August 10th

The Buttery will reopen on August 10th to “everyone who is permitted to enter Trinity” at that time, the College has today announced.

Speaking to The University Times this evening, Tom Molloy, Trinity’s director of public affairs and communications, said that the Buttery will be open to “everyone who is permitted to enter Trinity”, adding that it has yet to be decided who will be permitted to enter campus at that time.

Campus is currently closed to the public, and is undergoing a phased reopening, with some postgraduate students being allowed to return to campus as well as all residents.

Molloy also said that the catering staff will return before August 10th and that there will be a “deep cleanse of all catering machinery and the Buttery itself”, adding that it “will take a few weeks preparation” before it can reopen.

Other restaurants on campus will remain closed after August 10th.

Trinity closed its campus in March after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland. College came under fire after some on-campus residents were given a day to vacate their accommodation.

Residents living on campus and in Trinity Hall, who were told to vacate, received compensation.

Last month, The University Times reported that Ireland’s current two-metre social distancing protocols could mean Trinity is able to accommodate just 20 per cent of students for lectures on campus when it re-opens.