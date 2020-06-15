Hist Says It Has ‘Perpetuated Systemic Racism’, in Apology to Members

The College Historical Society (the Hist) today admitted it has “perpetuated systemic racism” towards its members, in a dramatic apology that saw its newly elected committee condemn a 2018 decision by the society to invite Nigel Farage to speak in Trinity.

In a 700-word statement on Facebook, the Hist apologised to those who have “experienced racism within the society”, and said it has “failed to recognise or amend an environment which was not always welcoming, particularly to people of colour, black people and minorities”.

“To every person of colour who has been alienated within the walls of the Hist, we are truly sorry”, the statement said. “You should always have been treated as the valued and important members of the Society that you are – but you were not always treated as such, and for this, we sincerely apologise.”

It also apologised for a statement last week in which it condemned racism in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in the US. “This statement of anti-racism”, the Hist said today, “should never have come before apologies to those who have experienced racism within the Hist itself”.

“This only served to compound their suffering, and it is the delayed nature of this apology for which we unequivocally apologise in the first instance.”

The society’s newly elected committee said it “deeply regrets the platforming of racist individuals in the distant and recent past, including Nigel Farage”, arguing their presence on campus “actively harms students”.

It also committed to maintaining a no-dress-code policy introduced by last year’s committee, though it admitted this may not always be possible for “alumni-led events”.

“Going forward, every movement we make will be in pursuit of reforming the Hist to be actively anti-racist, accessible and inclusive.”

Today’s statement comes just two months after a senior member of the Hist said she was “frequently subject to demeaning racist remarks” in the society.

During elections for auditorship of the Hist, Gabrielle Fullam accused the society of not taking “allegations of racism seriously”, as well as criticising many aspects of this year’s Hist 250 commemoration.

In 2018, the Hist received widespread criticism after it invited Nigel Farage, formerly the leader of the UK Independence Party, to speak in front of the society.

The Hist initially offered Farage its Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse, before rescinding the invitation and inviting him to speak without the award.

In a statement posted in the Hist’s Facebook group, then-Auditor Paul Molloy said: “The Society plays host to numerous individuals of divergent views, many of which our members feel strongly and passionately about.”

“This is the nature of free enquiry in a democratic society. It is by that enquiry the strength of ideas and the validity of beliefs are challenged and upheld. We recognise, however, that many of these individuals hold controversial and unorthodox views, but ultimately we must recognise that they are figures who are in the public discourse.”