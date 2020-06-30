No Overnight Guests or Parties in College Residence For First Term

Residents of Trinity accommodation will not be allowed to have overnight guests or parties during the first term of next year in order to protect students’ health, College has said.

An email to students who applied for on-campus accommodation, signed by Registrar of Chambers Philip Coleman, said: “During Michaelmas Term 2020 we will not be permitting overnight guests or parties in College accommodation. This decision has been taken with the health of all our students in mind; the policy will be reviewed before the commencement of Hilary Term 2021″.

College also announced that students moving into Trinity accommodation from outside Ireland must also arrive by September 7th in order to comply with a mandatory two-week quarantine before term starts.

“In line with current Irish Government regulations, persons arriving from outside the island of Ireland (including Great Britain) must self-isolate for 14 days. Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people.”

“This requirement may change before September”, Coleman said, “and we will be updating our guidelines in line with public health advice.”

“If you are arriving from a location outside Ireland you are currently asked to arrive at your assigned College accommodation no later than 7 September 2020.”

Students who are required to self isolate upon arriving in Ireland must the Accommodation Office to confirm their arrival date. Students who already live in Ireland will be assigned a specific day and time to arrive in order to avoid large gatherings of people.

Self-isolating students are asked to ensure they are in good health before arriving, and that they have sufficient clean clothes and toiletries for the 14-day period, as College cannot provide an individual laundry service for them during this period. They will be provided with basic food and cleaning materials when they arrive, and a daily meal delivery service will be available for them to purchase.

The email added that “given the current public health context”, twin rooms in Trinity Hall will be offered for single vacancy at the single rate. Students who wish to share a room, and know another successful applicant that they would like to share with, should contact the Office of the Registrar of Chambers.