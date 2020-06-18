Trinity to Begin Developing a New Black Studies Elective

Trinity will create a Black Studies elective module – potentially beginning in Hilary term of next year – according to the campaign that two weeks ago launched a petition to introduce the module.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the campaign said that Provost Patrick Prendegast “fully supports” the creation of the new module, and that Clodagh Brook, Trinity’s associate vice-provost for equality, diversity and inclusion, will begin work on developing and staffing the elective.

This month, the online petition was launched, calling for the introduction of a Black Studies module within the College following anti-racism protests across the world in response to the murder of George Floyd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within 24 hours of the petition’s launch, it had received over 1,000 signatures.

In a post on the campaign Facebook page, the campaign’s managers, Jennifer Waters and Claire Stalhuth, said that the announcement was “only the first step”.

“While historic, this is only a 5 ECT optional elective module. Without further action to dismantle systemic racism, this is simply a congratulatory footnote, a blip in history.”

“Normally, electives require a 18 month lead in, but the University is working to try and offer the module by Hilary term of 2021.”

“Vocally demanding the module is important, but it is imperative that you enroll in the module itself.”

“It is our responsibility to enact anti-racist change. We’re the ones in the institutions: we must change them and leave them better than when we walked in their doors”, they added.

The petition was signed by over 2,800 people and over 25 societies endorsed it.