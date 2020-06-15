Trinity Ranked 27th in the World for Its Master’s in Global Finance

Trinity’s Business School has placed 27th on a prestigious list of the best global finance master’s courses in the world.

The list, compiled by the Financial Times, ranks business schools around the world and placed Trinity 27th among providers of pre-experience master’s courses in global finance.

Graduates from Trinity’s master’s in global finance had an average salary of over €58,000 in the three years after graduating, according to the rankings, while 83 per cent of students found a job within three months of graduating.

Trinity’s Business School finished first in Ireland, 14 places above University College Dublin, which placed 41st – a seven-place drop from last year.

The news places it in the top five finance master’s in the UK and Ireland.

The best graduate school in the world for finance, according to the rankings, is HEC Paris, followed by the ESCP Business School and Skema Business School.

Prof Andrew Burke, the dean of Trinity’s Business School, said in a press statement that Trinity’s strong performance is “timely as Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre continues to expand”.

He said it is “important that financial services firms in Dublin have a local pool of graduates to hire from one of the very best master’s in finance”, and added: “I am especially proud of our expert and dedicated team of faculty and professional staff who continue to drive innovation and improvements in this programme on a yearly basis.

Aleksandar Šević, the director of the school’s finance master’s, said the programme “provides students with knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the global financial industry”.

Šević said academics who teach on the programme show “dedication to the highest academic and professional standards”, adding that “internationally diverse and gender-balanced student cohorts have had an opportunity to attend core-required modules modelled in accordance with the latest requirements forwarded by stakeholders in the financial industry”.

Trinity’s Business School on Pearse St was opened last summer by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who hailed it as “representative of the comeback story of Irish universities”.