Trinity’s Executive MBA Programme Ranked First in Europe for Gender Balance

Trinity Business School’s Executive MBA Programme has been ranked first in Europe and second globally for gender equality in the 2020 Executive MBA rankings produced by the Economist today.

Trinity’s EMBA ranked first in Ireland and scored highly for diversity. It was also given high scores in gender balance of students, ranking second globally, and ranked in the fifth percentile in terms of gender balance of the faculty.

In a press statement, Prof Andrew Burke, chair of business studies and dean at Trinity Business School, said: “Trinity Business School has grown by over 150% over the last 5 years which, as far as we can tell, makes it the fastest growing established business school in Europe. This growth has been underpinned by a transformative strategy involving innovation, diversity and inclusion, a new state of the art eco-friendly building and a huge emphasis on high-quality leading-edge business education and research.”

“It is great to see the fruits of this strategy now pay off”, he added.

Prof Amanda Shantz, Director of the Executive MBA at Trinity Business School, said: “The Trinity EMBA provides an exceptional learning experience that equips learners to accelerate their careers.”

“We are delighted to hear that our EMBA programme has been ranked so highly in this year’s Economist rankings. But we can’t take the credit; the learners and alumni that make up the Trinity EMBA are the real stars of the programme – it is their hard work, their passion for learning, and their commitment to making the world a better place that has brought our programme to new heights.”

Earlier this month, Trinity’s Business School placed 27th on a prestigious list of the best global finance master’s degree courses in the world.

The list, compiled by the Financial Times, ranks business schools around the world and placed Trinity 27th among providers of pre-experience master’s degree courses in global finance.

Graduates from Trinity’s master’s in global finance had an average salary of over €58,000 in the three years after graduating, according to the rankings, while 83 per cent of students found a job within three months of graduating.

Trinity’s Business School finished first in Ireland, 14 places above University College Dublin, which placed 41st – a seven-place drop from last year.