Brian MacCraith Finishes Decade-Long Tenure as DCU President

Prof Brian MacCraith’s tenure as president of Dublin City University (DCU) ended today, after ten years in the role.

In a tweet this evening, MacCraith said: “My overriding emotion is gratitude: Gratitude for the honour. Gratitude for the amazing students (& alumni) & wonderful staff who have shared the journey. Gratitude for all the friends I’ve made.”

MacCraith will be succeeded by Prof Daire Keogh, a professor of history and previous deputy president of DCU.

MacCraith has been a member of DCU’s physics department since 1986. He was founding director of the National Centre for Sensor Research (NCSR) at DCU and also led the proposal for DCU’s Biomedical Diagnostics Institute, an Science Foundation Ireland research centre.

During his time in the physics department, MacCraith contributed significantly to research into the fields of fields of optical chemical sensors and biosensors, biomedical diagnostics and nanobiophotonics.

Provost Patrick Prendergast paid tribute to MacCraith in a tweet this evening, saying: “Well done Brian on all you have achieved for DCU. It was a pleasure to work with you on the IUA Council. You’ve had a great positive influence on higher education in Ireland, and best wishes for the next chapter.”

Newly-appointed Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris also joined those congratulating MacCraith via Twitter, describing MacCraith as a “leader and legend” and adding that he leaves a “legacy of inclusion, innovation, reform and a can-do attitude”.