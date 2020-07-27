College Releases Exam Timetables for Resits

Academic Registry released the timetable for resit examinations this evening, with resit season running from August 24th to September 4th.

Resits this year will be a mixture of assignments and take-home exams similar to how Hilary term assessments were conducted at the end of the last academic year.

The Berkeley, Lecky, Ussher and Hamilton libraries are now open to students studying for resits and working on dissertations.

Students entering campus will need a valid student card, and will be asked by security what business they have on campus.

Students who finished College this year will also be allowed access to campus. Head of Estates and Facilities Brendan Leahy said in an email to The University Times that “4th years students cards will remain active on the college access control system until September. This will allow access to campus”.

In an email to students this week, Trinity’s Librarian and Archivist Helen Shenton said that the reopening is “focused on the essential needs of academic staff, postgraduate students and undergraduate students who may be sitting reassessments”.

Last week, reported that Trinity incorrectly informed 13 students studying TSM or joint-honours courses that they would have to repeat exams, after complications arose over the marking of students’ grades this year.

In the wake of the pandemic, College made a number of allowances for students sitting exams last year. Students could defer assessments without proof, either before or after sitting the exams.

Students were also allowed to resit modules that counted towards their degree even if they passed the original exams, and graduating students’ transcripts acknowledged what exams had been sat during the pandemic.

Finally, College urged the Board of Examiners to use discretionary powers with “greater latitude” and students who got a 40 per cent grade overall could pass the year, even if they had failed modules.