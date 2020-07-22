Harris Announces €168 Million Package for Higher Education Sector

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has today announced a €168 million package for third-level institutions and students, in order to cover costs incurred during the coronavirus pandemic and to support students returning to college in September.

In a press statement, Harris said: “Throughout the pandemic, further and higher education never closed. Even during the most restricted period of the pandemic, institutions and providers continued to provide education through emergency remote learning.”

“We need to support them now as we seek to return in September. Today, I can confirm a significant financial package for our third level institutions to assist with their re-opening.”

Harris also said that the Department would be increasing student supports, access to mental health services and a new scheme aimed at helping students who have trouble accessing the internet.

“There is a significant digital divide emerging among our student population. Many students have difficulties accessing devices – laptops or tablets, while some can’t access WiFi and others need assistance in using the devices for college work.

“This new scheme of €15 million will help us address that digital divide and give students the tools to continue their education”, he concluded.

Harris also confirmed that funding will be provided for research projects which were stalled due to COVID-19.

In May, the Irish Independent reported that the Department of Education did not intend on financially assisting higher education institutions.

The decision came in response to requests from the Higher Education Authority for “significant government intervention in the form of a financial support package” to support the sector “through this crisis”.

In a submission to the Department of Education, the HEA said the pandemic would have “immense financial consequences” for the sector, with losses of around €508 million for 2020 and 2021.

In response, the Department said that there was “no commitment or expectation of additional funding for the education sector at the present time”.

“All additional costs/offsetting of revenue losses would need to be met from within existing budgetary allocations and through cost-saving measures/prioritisation of expenditure”, the response said.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins said in a press statement: “The package today responds to the serious financial impact of Covid-19 on third level education but it also provides supports to meeting the student and learner requirements.”

“A critical requirement has been identified for students and learners who are experiencing difficulty in accessing course provision and completing assessment owing to not having access to devices.”

“This cohort are the most vulnerable students who need assistance and support to remain in education and complete their studies”, he concluded.

In addition to the funding package, Harris announced that a roadmap for the return to further and higher education would be published by his department.

The roadmap has been devised “on a consultative basis with stakeholders and the assistance of public health expertise”, according to Harris, adding: “This guidance is a live document and can change and update as public health advice evolves.”

Meanwhile, a new strategy for the Further Education and Training (FET) sector was launched last week by Harris and Collins.

The strategy sets out a five-year road map for the sector which has 200,000 unique learners enrol each year.

The plan envisions a focus on areas such as climate change, sustainable development and on promoting strong mental health and wellbeing in new FET programmes. The sector will also try to diversify and make apprenticeships more accessible.