Harris Launches New Initiatives to Tackle Sexual Violence on Campuses

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris today announced that he would be instructuing universities to implement an action plan to tackle sexual violence and harrassment on campuses.

In a sitting of the National Advisory Committee today, Harris descried sexual violence on campuses as an “epidemic”, adding that he wants “the third level sector not to be a problem area but a leader”.

Ahead of the meeting, according to Virgin Media News, Harris said that the government would also be launching a national annual survey of students and staff about sexual violence on campuses, as well as introducing a report system on consent framework implentation and a national survey of student experiences surrounding sexual violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the committee, Harris said: “Sex without consent is assault and it is a crime. We cannot address these issues unless we confront the uncomfortable reality that this is happening.”

In a press statement Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council said: “Sexual violence and harassment have a significant impact on the lives of many women students at Third Level institutes. These institutes are uniquely placed to show leadership on this issue and implementing the zero-tolerance culture and preventative measures.”

“This is why we strongly welcome the initiatives announced today by the Department of Further and Higher Education, initiatives that can drive the long-term societal change needed to ensure all women are safe.”

In a press statement, Jennifer McCarthy Flynn, NWC’s head of policy, said: “We welcome the fact this meeting took place so early in Minister Harris’ new role. It sends a strong signal to the higher and further education sector of the seriousness with which he takes the issue of sexual violence and harassment in third level education for students and staff.”

“We still continue to [work] closely with Minister Harris to make progress on ending sexual violence and harassment at third level”, she said.

Since taking over a minister for higher education, Harris has highlighted tackling sexual assault and harrassment as a priority for the government.

In one of his first addresses as higher education minister, Harris said he is under “no illusion” about the issues faced by universities, including cost barriers and sexual harassment on college campuses.

Early this month, The University Times reported that a new framework for reporting sexual assault anonymously on college campuses will be rolled out at the end of September

Nine colleges, including Trinity, the University of Limerick and NUI Galway, have signed up to the online system. The new framework, which has been in development since January, will allow students to anonymously report instances of sexual assault or harassment through an online form.