Leaving Certificate Results to be Released on September 7th

Leaving certificate results will be released on September 7th, with CAO offers being made on September 11th, Minister for Education Norma Foley announced this evening.

Students will be able to register to an online portal on Monday to confirm that they want to receive calculated grades.

Otherwise, they can complete their leaving certificate exams in November. Students unhappy with their calculated grades can also take their exams in November.

In a press statement, Foley said: “The Department has been committed to issuing the Calculated Grades as close as possible to the usual timeframe.”

“I know that many students will be anxious while awaiting their results. I want to assure them that the people working on this are taking every precaution to ensure fairness so that students can receive the grades that reflect their work.”

“This standardisation process at national level is essential for fairness and equity”, she added. “It is really important to me that we deliver these Calculated Grades to the highest possible standards, and that the outcomes are fair to students.”

“The date of 7 September allows us to achieve this, while working seamlessly with the CAO higher education application processes in Ireland and with the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) system in the UK.”

The 450,000 individual grades that will pass through the calculated grades system will be reviewed using “different demographic characteristics which will include gender and socio-economic status to ensure that the grades are as fair and equitable as possible”, the minister added.

Students can apply for appeals of their calculated grades starting on September 14th.

Some 61,000 leaving certificate students are qualified to receive calculated grades.

In May, former Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced that the leaving certificate was set to be postponed, and that calculated grades would determine students’ performance in their assessments.

Prior to today, it was expected that leaving certificate results would be released close to the traditional date in mid-August.