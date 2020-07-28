Normal People Picks Up Four Emmy Nominations

Trinity-based tv series Normal People has been nominated for four Emmy awards, including an Outstanding Director nomination for its co-director, Trinity graduate Lenny Abrahamson.

Paul Mescal, who portrayed Connell in the series, has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, while Alice Birch received a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series.

Sally Rooney, another Trinity graduate who wrote the novel on which the series was based, has been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her contribution to the TV series script.

Louise Kiely, the series casting director, was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin told RTÉ News: “I pass on my heartiest congratulations to the nominees and to all the team at Element Pictures.”

Normal People tells the story of Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron, two Trinity students who have an on-again/off-again relationship throughout their leaving certificate and College years.

Normal People has picked up a long list of awards since its release, including the Book of the Year at the British Book Awards, Costa Novel Award, Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards, and the Waterstones Fiction Book of the Year.

It was also longlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize and shortlisted for the 2019 International Dublin Literary Award.

The New York Times called Rooney the “first great millennial author”. Critics have praised the novel for its accessible yet profound style, and her sensitive but honest depiction of relationships in the modern world.

A native of Castlebar, Co Mayo, Rooney studied English in Trinity, graduating with a degree in American literature. She was elected a scholar in 2011.