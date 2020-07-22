On-Campus Libraries Now Open to Students Preparing for Resits

The Berkeley, Lecky, Ussher and Hamilton libraries are now open to students studying for resits and working on dissertations.

Students entering campus will need a valid student card, and will be asked by security what business they have on campus.

Students who finished College this year will also be allowed access to campus. Head of Estates and Facilities Brendan Leahy said in an email to The University Times that “4th years students cards will remain active on the college access control system until September. This will allow access to campus”.

In an email to students this week, Trinity’s Librarian and Archivist Helen Shenton said that the reopening is “focused on the essential needs of academic staff, postgraduate students and undergraduate students who may be sitting reassessments”.

Social distancing rules are in place across the library, and students have been asked not to congregate together.

Students are also only able to access the Berkeley, Lecky and Ussher libraries through the entrance to the Berkeley, and the counter services are closed.

The libraries will be open from 9.30am to 5pm between Monday and Friday.

Students will not be able to access the Manuscripts & Archives and Early Printed Books – as well as the Book of Kells exhibition – until August 10th.

All students can currently collect books from the library via the click and collect system. Books can be requested through Stella search and collected at Goldsmith Hall.

The library is also running a postal delivery service free of charge.

In an email to students last Friday, Vice-Provost Jürgen Barkhoff said: “As facilities and services on campus will be limited, you should not come onto campus to socialise or for no specific purpose. The numbers of students on campus will be closely monitored.”

He also said that campus will remain closed to the general public until at least September 28th, “with the aim of ensuring the potential for overcrowding is minimized and that as many students and staff as possible can safely return to college”.

To access campus, students will be required to present a valid ID card, and will only be able to access campus via Lincoln Place Gate, the Nassau St Entrance and the Science Gallery Entrance on Pearse St. Front Gate will be used for “out of hours” access only.

Last week, College also announced that freshers’ week will begin on September 28th, a week later than originally planned.

All other students will begin college on September 28th as previously planned, meaning that freshers’ week will clash with their first teaching week.