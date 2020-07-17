Over 80 Teams to Run in Trinity Sport Fundraiser Tomorrow

Over 80 teams will take part tomorrow in a fundraiser run by Trinity Sport to support front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can do the challenge alone or as part of a team, with each team challenging themselves to run, jog or walk either 45km, 100km or 250km.

Positive Success Group have joined Trinity Sport as a partner for the fundraiser event and contributed €1,000 to the charity. So far over €5,000 has been raised with a current goal set for €10,000.

On its GoFundMe page, Trinity Sport said that it “wants to say a massive ‘Thank You!’ to our Front-line Heroes for putting their normal lives on hold to protect us during this crisis.”

“All the proceeds raised will go directly towards purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, hospital mobile workstations to reduce the rate of infection among healthcare workers and a much-needed healing garden which is currently being planned for St. James Hospital.”

The donations will be distributed evenly to the foundations of St. James, St. Vincents and Tallaght University Hospital.

St. James’s Hospital is seeking to raise €100,000 for a healing garden. In a post on its website, the hospital underlined the importance of a healing garden for their hospital: “We want to create a special space, an oasis of tranquillity, to help relieve the anxiety and stress often experienced by those with serious illness and to create a welcoming place of calm for our visitors and staff.”

Tallaght University Hospital will use the donations they receive to pay for moveable work stations while St Vincents will use it for more personal protective equipment.

Clubs and societies across campus have signed up to the challenge, including teams from Dublin University Football Club, Dublin University Fencing Club and Dublin University Harriers and Athletic Club, as well as the Trinity College Dublin Student Union (TCDSU) sabbatical team.