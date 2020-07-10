Student Favourite Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge Closes Down

Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge – best known for its late opening hours – has now closed, the cafe announced today.

The cafe said in a statement on Facebook: “We are sad to say that ACCENTS has closed. Many thanks to all of our lovely customers over the years. We have made some lovely friends, had loads of laughs and great chats along the way!”

Its late closing times – 11pm every night except Sunday – set it apart from its competitors as one of the only places to get a coffee after 7pm in Dublin, and made it popular among students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cafe was also known for its cosy interior and welcoming atmosphere, decorated with board games, sofas and warm lighting.

It offered a selection of herbal teas, hot drinks, traybakes and vegan cookies.

According to its website, Accents was first opened in 2011 with the hope of becoming “a cosy environment for people to meet as an alternative to a pub”.

Then-owner Anna Young told the Irish Independent in 2012: “You do see people meeting one another, some come as strangers and leave as friends. It is a second home for many people.”

In May, Bewley’s cafe on Grafton St announced that it would be closing down, leading to the loss of 110 jobs. The closure was attributed in part to the economic impact of coronavirus lockdown measures.