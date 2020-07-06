Students Given Until August 14th to Clear Out Lockers

The rental period for student lockers has been extended until August 14th, College announced on Twitter today.

Students who still need to clear out lockers will have to book an appointment on Trinity’s website to secure a time to go in and clear out their belongings.

Students can apply for two-hour slots each weekday from July 20th until August 14th.

The slots will be from 9am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm each day.

Campus is currently closed to the public, and is undergoing a phased reopening, with some postgraduate students being allowed to return to campus as well as all residents.

Trinity closed its campus in March after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland. College came under fire after some on-campus residents were given a day to vacate their accommodation.

In May, The University Times reported that Ireland’s current two-metre social distancing protocols could mean Trinity is able to accommodate just 20 per cent of students for lectures on campus when it re-opens.

Meanwhile Trinity’s libraries began re-opening last week after more than three months, with a new book delivery service for researchers and a “click and collect” facility.

Kinsella Hall was the first library space to re-open on June 29th, with the Berkeley, Lecky, Ussher, and Hamilton libraries and the John Stearne Medical Library opening on July 20th.

The libraries’ website says that “the reopening of Library spaces and the resumption of physical services will be phased and gradual. Not all libraries can or will reopen at once, and we must be ready to change plans quickly if there are further waves of the virus”.

Kinsella Hall is not operating 24 hours a day as usual – instead operating from 9am to 5pm. College’s other libraries are likely to operate from 9.30am to 5pm when they re-open.