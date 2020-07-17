Students to Receive Timetables in Mid-September

Students will receive their timetables in mid-September, College has said, ahead of their return to lectures on September 28th.

As Trinity prepares to re-open, undergraduates and postgraduates will be able to access libraries from July 20th if they “have a purpose/reason for doing so” such as studying for reassessment or carrying out research for dissertations.

In an email to students, Vice Provost Jurgen Barkhoff said: “As facilities and services on campus will be limited, you should not come onto campus to socialise or for no specific purpose. The numbers of students on campus will be closely monitored.”

He said that campus will remain closed to the general public until at least September 28th, “with the aim of ensuring the potential for overcrowding is minimized and that as many students and staff as possible can safely return to college”.

To access campus, students will be required to present a valid ID card, and will only be able to access campus via Lincoln Place Gate, the Nassau Street Entrance and the Science Gallery Entrance on Pearse Street. Front Gate will be used for “out of hours” access only.

“We appreciate”, Barkhoff wrote, “that many of you are keen to know your timetables and the arrangements for 2020/21 as soon as possible in order to make decisions about accommodation”.

“We ask for your patience as in order to plan properly we need to take time to ensure that we provide both the maximum face-to-face teaching for your best possible student experience as well as balancing this with sufficient mitigating measures to ensure your and our staff’s safety and wellbeing”, he added.

“Timetables for 2020/21 will be issued via my.tcd.ie in mid-September, ahead of the commencement of teaching term on Monday 28th September. At this point we will have as accurate information on the health and safety requirements as possible.”

“As communicated previously, our aim is that all students will have as much face-to-face teaching, including labs, field trips and clinical placements as possible under social distancing protocols in place in September, as well as online lectures for larger groups.”

Campus is currently closed to the public, and is undergoing a phased re-opening, with some postgraduate students being allowed to return to campus as well as all residents.