Trinity Ability Co-op Launches the Anxiety Project

The Trinity Ability Co-op today launched the Anxiety Project, the first in a series of projects led by the group that will aim to educate students and staff about disabilities.

The project posted its first video – presented by Trinity students Raphi Patterson, Niamh Barry and Ben Rowsome and edited by Barry – on its Facebook page today.

Patterson described the project as “desperately needed” and said that “Trinity is facing a crisis when it comes to disabilities”.

“Students with disabilities are continually isolated and ignored. The Co-Op is here to change that, and to bring about a more inclusive, aware and educated College”, he added.

The Trinity Ability Co-op is a collaborative initiative between students and staff to promote inclusion in College.

“So many students suffer from anxiety but there [sic] a lot of people who are afraid to talk about it and they don’t seek help from the supports that are available to them”, said Rachel Murphy, the Ability Co-op’s public relations officer, in a press release.

“Hopefully this project will help reduce the stigma around anxiety in college and that people sharing their experiences will encourage others to do so”, she added.

The Facebook video focuses on the unique difficulties facing college students struggling with anxiety. Student and videographer Niamh Barry said: “Everyone suffers from anxiety but there is a big difference between feeling anxious sometimes to actually having anxiety.”

“It can make the little things in life harder to do, like scheduling things outside of college around a busy college schedule or attempting to go to a college event. That’s what we want to do with this project is to educate people about anxiety directly by telling personal stories.”

The group has conducted research that reveals that many students who struggle with anxiety receive dismissive responses from lecturers regarding their difficulties.

“It seems to be happening a lot within Trinity’s lecturer to student relationship and it must change, especially during the times ahead with online learning and exams when stress levels will be sky high”, Barry said.

“Lecturers and the college itself must pay attention to these cries for help and aid students with anxiety who are trying to get through college – we just want to be listened to and understood, not ignored and stigmatised.”