Trinity Installs Two Bike Repair Stations On Campus

Trinity today unveiled two new repair stations for bicycles, buggies and wheelchairs outside the Buttery and the Sports Centre.

The new stations were announced on Trinity’s twitter page, with College also announcing plans to build another station in Trinity Hall.

The stations contain tools, a pump, a pressure dial and a rack to hold up bicycles while they are being repaired.

On Twitter, Trinity thanked Estates and Facilities for installing the stations, adding: “We know this will be useful to many.”

University College Dublin has installed six bicycle repair stations over the past two years, catering for on average 7,000 cycle journeys to campus a day.

It may be some time before staff and students can reap the benefits of these new stations, as Trinity’s campus slowly reopens to College community.

Kinsella Hall reopened on Monday, with the Berkeley, Lecky, Ussher, and Hamilton libraries and the John Stearne Medical Library opening on July 20th.

On Monday, this newspaper reported that the Buttery will reopen on August 10th to “everyone who is permitted to enter Trinity” at that time.

Speaking to The University Times on Monday, Tom Molloy, Trinity’s director of public affairs and communications, said that the Buttery will be open to “everyone who is permitted to enter Trinity”, adding that it has yet to be decided who will be permitted to enter campus at that time.

At the beginning of June, Provost Patrick Prendergrast confirmed that Trinity’s next academic year will start on September 28th, as part of a radically altered academic calendar that will see first-term exams starting in January 2021 and a two-week Christmas break introduced.

First-year students will start College – which will run a mixture of online and blended learning – with an orientation week on September 21st.

Last month, The University Times reported that classes of up to 25 students could be taught in person next year, with groups bigger than that taught online.