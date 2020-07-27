Trinity Students Permitted to Pay Upcoming Fees in Three Installments

Trinity students will be able to pay their fees for the upcoming academic year in three installments instead of the usual two, College has announced.

If a student opts to pay their fees in this way, half of the balance will be due before they register in September, followed by 25 per cent due in January and 25 per cent in February.

Students must pay all student levies and charges in their first installment. The second and third installments must be paid by the end of the month in each case.

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union Education Officer Megan O’Connor has welcomed the change, and said she would hope to see it implemented permanently.

In an email statement to The University Times, O’Connor said: “I am really glad to see college responding to the needs of students in this way. It’s a step in the right direction and a much welcomed change.”

“Hopefully”, O’Connor said, “this is something we could see implemented permanently as it would ease the financial burden often faced by students in the 2nd semester.”

“This coming year will be difficult for students and we are cognisant of that fact that this does not ease the financial pressure on students coming into this next semester. However, we will do all we can as a union to support those students and signpost financial aid such as the Student Assistant Fund (SAF) where appropriate.”

Students will see an additional narrative on their 2020/21 bill detailing the option to pay in three installments.

If a Trinity-approved sponsor is partially covering a student’s fees, they will be reiquired to pay half of the remaining tuition or student contribution balance, as well as student levies and charges before they register.

Last week, minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced a €168 million package for third-level institutions and students, in order to cover costs incurred during the coronavirus pandemic and to support students returning to college in September.

In a press statement, Harris said: “Throughout the pandemic, further and higher education never closed. Even during the most restricted period of the pandemic, institutions and providers continued to provide education through emergency remote learning.”