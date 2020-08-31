College Fees Currently ‘Too High’, Says Harris

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris today said that registration fees for students are “too high”.

In an interview with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One today, Harris said: “I’ve been Minister for eight weeks and I would like to look at this over the lifetime of the Government, obviously we have a budget in October.”

His comments come just a day after Minister for Education Norma Foley came under fire for saying that colleges would be allowed to charge full fees for this year if they wished to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also added that the SUSI grant system will be flexible to “take on board if a family’s income has changed due to Covid-19.”

Harris also encouraged third-level institutions to provide students with information on how much face-to-face learning they can expect, in order to allow a “level of clarity” to students who may be looking for accommodation.

Harris said that he felt students were treated “a bit shabbily in the last lockdown”, adding that all students should get refunds for their accommodation if colleges were to shut down again.

“We need to make sure that if there are further restrictions and the colleges are closed, that all students get refunded.”

On the subject of future college closures, Harris said it will be determined by public health authorities if a third-level institution should shut down as a result of a confirmed case of coronavirus.

“Let’s be honest. There will be cases of Covid-19 in our colleges. We shouldn’t panic. If it is required, public health authorities will step in and carry out a risk assessment.”

Harris also said that students doing more practical courses and first years would be given preference when it came to on-campus learning.

Harris also acknowledged that timetables are “a real issue”, but was hopeful that “over the next fortnight, everybody will get their full timetable.”