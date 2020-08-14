College Reconfigures Arts Block as Re-Opening for All Students Approaches

Staff and students will be required to wear face coverings while moving around public spaces, including department offices, College has announced this evening.

College is currently undergoing a redesign of the Arts Block and how it is run, as the beginning of the teaching term approaches.

Staff and students will only be able to enter the Arts Block through the Nassau St automatic doors, and will need an up-to-date identification card to enter. The exit will be through the Perch cafe doors.

Signs will also be dotted around the Arts Block, encouraging regular handwashing and social distancing, and corridors and stairwells will be split into two-ways systems, with staff and students told to keep to the right.

Students and staff entering the Arts Block will be advised to use hand sanitiser. Sanitizer and alcohol wipes will also be made available to clean entrance areeas and bathrooms.

Meeting room 2018 has been designated as the isolation room for staff and students who develop flu-like symptoms while on campus.

The isolation rooms will be equipped with hand sanitiser, wipes, tissues, face masks, latex gloves and a clinical-waste disposal bin. The designated rooms all have windows which can be easily opened in order to ventilate the room.

The unwell individual will be instructed to wear a face mask at all times and to avoid touching people, surfaces and objects.

Anyone in a shared space with the unwell person will be escorted to the isolation room. The line manager of the person’s school will help them to contact their GP or the College Health Service, as well as order transport home for them.

Only one person will be allowed to use the lift at a given time, and only if they have mobility issues or are carrying heavy materials. Carers may also accompany the person under their care in the lift.

Staff will not be allowed to use kitchen areas for food storage or eating “until further notice”, and furniture in social spaces will be rearranged in line with social distance protocols.

All offices windows must be kept open at all times to improve ventilation.

Freshers’ week will begin on September 28th, a week later than originally planned, and all other students will begin college on September 28th as previously planned.

Campus has been open to students studying for resits or carrying out research for dissertations since July 20th. Campus re-opened fully to staff on August 10th.