Despite Opposition, New Halls Building Receives Planning Permission

Despite local opposition, Trinity has received planning permission for its development at Trinity Hall, which will include the construction of 358 new rooms.

Last month, the Journal reported that residents living around Halls had said “no” to the extension which would increase the number of beds in Halls to 1,283.

However, an Bord Pleanála has given the development the go-ahead, with construction expected to begin in 2021 and to be completed in 2023.

In an email statement to The University Times, Catherine O’Mahony, a Trinity media relations officer, said that Trinity “welcomes the recent decision of An Bord Pleanála to Grant Permission for the demolition of Cunningham House and Sports Hall and the construction of new student accommodation with 358 bed spaces, 4 staff apartments and a replacement Sports Hall at Trinity Hall”.

“This is an important project for the College to provide accommodation for its student base”, she added.

O’Mahony also said that “demand for student accommodation is forecast to remain strong and this development will add to Trinity College’s stock of affordable quality student accommodation when completed”.

She added that “Trinity College is delighted that Permission has been granted for all elements of the project and is happy with the conditions included in the Grant of Permission, having had due regard to all of the submitted observations”.

Two residents of Temple Rd, Martin and Mary Thornton, told the Journal last month that they had witnessed Halls residents “singing and screaming at the top of their voices, drinking and urinating in public, smashing glass bottles and walking in the centre of the road with total disregard for their own or others’ safety”, adding that increasing the number of students living in Halls was “totally unacceptable”.

Two other residents, David and Grainne O’Meara, intend on taking legal action against Provost Patrick Prendergast if students cause further damage, the Journal reported.

In June, The University Times reported that capital spending on the Trinity Hall site had been pushed out to 2021 as part of College’s push to cut capital expenditure in an effort to “conserve cash” amid concerns about the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rooms in development are projected to cost around 18 per cent less than those already on site.

Speaking to The University Times last September, former Dean of Students, Kevin O’Kelly, said that rooms in the development will see students sharing bathrooms rather than having ensuites with a view to reducing the cost of rent.

A decision was made at College Board to make the accommodation as cheap as possible, O’Kelly said. “The mandate from Board was to see how low we could go with the rent.”