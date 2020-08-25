No Freshers’ Fair This Year, Says CSC

Trinity’s Central Societies Committee (CSC) has announced that the freshers’ fair will not be taking place in person this year.

In an email sent out to societies today, CSC officers and staff confirmed that the annual event will not be going ahead due to public health regulations.

To encourage students to sign up for societies, the CSC will set up information points around campus during freshers’ week to answer any questions new students have about joining, and “will be re-invigorating the CSC’S online society directory”.

It is clear that the Freshers Fair is near and dear to many of us, however, it is also clear that we are in extraordinary times and operating the fair in light of the recent reimposition of restrictions is unrealistic”, the email said.

“The fair typically sees over 180+ stalls set out across front square; even with the previous limit of 200 people for outdoor gatherings and 1 person per stand, we would be approaching that limit before ever welcoming any of the wider college community.”

The email added that “the number of students on-campus that week is likely to be very low” with orientation for first years taking place online and classes for all other years beginning on September 28th.

“This will be a huge disappointment to many, including the CSC ”, the email continued, “but we have taken this action now to allow you to focus your efforts on running great Freshers Week and Michaelmas terms events which will undoubtedly require a great deal of imagination this year”.

The email added that a “subvention will be available to each society to help with any loss of income from a reduction in membership”.

“We recommend that each society should focus on what we know can occur, which is online activity, for now in-person activity will be considered on an ongoing basis, as restrictions etc. evolve”, the email said.

Grants will be made available to facilitate virtual speaker events, and Zoom accounts will be made available. The email also said that the CSC has “made good progress on both the procurement of live stream studio equipment for events and on the renovation of 191 Pearse street (TAW).

Societies are permitted to hold off-campus events in line with public health guidelines.

The email added that society activities will be subject to two-metre social distancing restrictions, even though higher education institutions were permitted to relax this rule to one metre earlier this month.