Prof Ignatius McGovern Appointed a Pro-Chancellor of Trinity

Prof Ignatius McGovern, a fellow emeritus of the School of Physics, has been appointed a Pro-Chancellor of Trinity.

McGovern is an emeritus professor of physics and a published poet. His main research interests include the adsorption of small molecules on clean, ordered semiconductor surfaces. More recently, his research has focused on organic molecule adsorption.

McGovern is also a fellow of the Institute of Physics and previously held research positions in the University of Wisconsin, University of Pennsylvania and the New University of Ulster.

On Tuesday, Prof Shane Allwright, fellow emeritus and former College Registrar, was also appointed a Pro-Chancellor of Trinity.

Allwright is an associate professor of epidemiology in the Department of Public Health and Primary Care in Trinity and an Honorary Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health Medicine of Ireland.

A maximum of six Pro-Chancellors are appointed within the College. Pro-Chancellors act in the place of the Chancellor of the University of Dublin, when the Chancellor is unable to attend events such as graduation ceremonies.

The current Chancellor, former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, was appointed in November, taking over from her predecessor Mary Robinson, another former president of Ireland.

McAleese, who became the youngest-ever person appointed Trinity’s Reid Professor of Criminal Law in 1975, was the only person whose name was put forward for the chancellorship after nominations closed.

She became the official head of the University of Dublin at an inauguration last year. As Chancellor, she presides over the University Senate as well as attending conferral ceremonies, where degrees are awarded.

While the designations “Trinity College” and “University of Dublin” are usually synonymous for practical purposes, Trinity is technically a constituent college of the university.