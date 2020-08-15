Self-Isolating International Students Must Pay for Trinity Accommodation

Students coming from non-greenlist countries due to be moving into Trinity accommodation will have to quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

Students returning to Trinity from outside Ireland must arrive by September 7th in order to comply with the two-week mandatory self-isolation before term starts.

The rate charged for the additional two weeks will be the standard one. The new rule applies to campus accommodation and Trinity Hall.

For a student living in Goldsmith Hall, this will amount to €438.86 for the two weeks.

A daily meal delivery service will also be available for students to purchase.

In an email statement to The University Times, Catherine O’Mahony, a Trinity media relations officer, said: “All early arrivals at Trinity-owned accommodation will incur a cost regardless of the reason.”

However, residents at Kavanagh Court will not have to pay rent for their two-week isolation. Uninest, which owns Kavanagh Court and several other purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) complexes in Dublin, has announced that they are offering 14 days free accommodation for those who need to restrict their movements.

“This will benefit all our students at [Kavanagh Court] and those who reside in their other properties around Dublin”, says O’Mahony.

Students who are required to self isolate upon arriving in Ireland must contact the Accommodation Office to confirm their arrival date. Students who already live in Ireland will be assigned a specific day and time to arrive in order to avoid large gatherings of people.

Self-isolating students are asked to ensure they are in good health before arriving, and that they have sufficient clean clothes and toiletries for the 14-day period, as College cannot provide an individual laundry service for them during this period.

They will be provided with basic food and cleaning materials when they arrive.