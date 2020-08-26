Third-Level Institutions Band Together For Freshers’ Week Online Concert

Entertainment Officers of Trinity College Dublin, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), University College Dublin (UCD), Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) and Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) have banded together to produce an online concert in aid of Jigsaw – an organisation working to support the mental health of young people.

In a press statement, the Ents collective explained their choice of charity: “A recent survey of secondary school and college students found that the pandemic had negatively affected over 50 per cent of the respondents’ mental health. We felt Jigsaw was the perfect charity for us as they are an excellent service for young people who need to reach out.”

The online event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 30th, coinciding with freshers’ week, and will feature pre-recorded performances from Irish artists as well as sponsored giveaways and raffles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event is to compensate for the lack of nightclubs and traditional nights out that new and returning students would normally experience at this time”, the group said. The event will be free to attend but students will have the option of donating to Jigsaw if they wish.

Ents acknowledge the detrimental effects that the pandemic will have on the entertainment industry and want to encourage artists to perform, while encouraging the public to support them. They are asking musicians – groups or individuals – of all levels, to send in audition tapes, to be in with a chance of performing in the concert.

Those interested in taking part can email an audition tape or link to a video of them or their group performing to [email protected] Closing date for entries is Friday, September 4th.

This collaborative event is undoubtedly a strong show of unity from Irish universities, as they acknowledge the communal challenges that lie ahead.