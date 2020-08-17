Trinity Introduces Module to Help Students Adapt to Hybrid Learning

Trinity has introduced a new module – called “Learning to Learn Online in Trinity” – to help students adapt to hybrid learning for the upcoming academic year.

Students can enrol in the new module on their Blackboard portal.

The module consists of four blocks, three of which are now available. The fourth will be available before the start of first term.

The first block seeks to prepare students for getting started with online learning, the second and third deal with working collaboratively online and building a study routine.

The final block will provide resources to prepare students for assessment. The module includes a reflection section and a toolkit to help with online learning.

The module resources will be accessible at any time. Student Learning and Development will also be offering complimentary workshop sessions online.

The module was developed between Academic Practice, Student Learning Development, Trinity Disability Service, the Transition to Trinity Office and the Irish Universities Association Enhancing Digital Capacity Project.

Trinity will deliver a hybrid learning experience for students this year, with a mixture of online and face-to-face teaching available.

Students with underlying medical conditions will be able to request that all their course content be provided online, if they are unable to attend their face-to-face teaching and learning activities, College announced last week.

Students who wish to move their course content fully online must contact their tutor and Head of Department, who will deal with the request on a case-by-case basis.

College has said that students are, however, “expected to attend their face-to-face teaching and learning activities”.

In accordance with new government regulations, students will have to wear face masks during all teaching and learning events, in the Library and in other public spaces like the Buttery and the Book of Kells.

Staff have been advised to wear visors instead of masks, in order to help them communicate more clearly.

Face masks will not be mandatory for students who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering “without severe distress” based on health grounds.

Earlier this month it was announced that universities and colleges will be permitted to relax the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre when in lectures or classes.