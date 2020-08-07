Self-Isolation Rules for Tourists Entering Campus Will Not be Policed

International tourists visiting the Book of Kells will be told that they must self-isolate for two weeks before entering campus, but will not be required to prove that they have followed this guideline.

Campus is opening to tourists from August 10th onwards. Visitors must first book online to see the Book of Kells exhibition before entering.

In an email statement to The University Times, Thomas Deane, a Trinity media relations officer, said that the exhibition will be open “in a strictly controlled manner that abides by all prevailing COVID-19-related safety guidelines”.

“Visitors must book in advance (there are no walk-up tickets available) and entry is on a timed basis at a maximum of 25 people per half-hour. After booking, visitors receive information that will help ensure they are aware of all safety protocols, which include that no toilet facilities are available and that the rest of campus is not accessible”, he said.

“Visitors will enter through the Nassau St entrance, follow a one-way system around Fellows Square, and then exit through Nassau St, with campus security monitoring the system to ensure visitors do not access other areas of campus.”

“Any international visitors, from non-green list countries, are advised that they must have self-isolated for two weeks before visiting the Book of Kells.”

The College has received far fewer bookings from tourists looking to see the exhibition than would usually be the case.

College is currently undergoing a phased reopening of campus. All staff will be allowed back on campus on Monday, and the Buttery will also be reopening then.

In a video posted on Twitter last month, Head of Facilities and Services Brendan Leahy said that all staff accessing campus will need to complete a “ COVID-19 pre-return to work questionnaire” three days before arriving on campus.

They will also have to complete an online induction course, download the safezone app – which monitors when people enter or leave campus – and have an up-to-date staff card.

Identification card scanners have been installed at the Nassau St and Pearse St entrances to College as well as at the Lincoln Place entrance.

Student and staff members allowed on campus will no longer be able to enter College through Front Gate between 8am and 8pm. Instead they will have to enter through the Nassau St entrance, and scan their identification cards at the gate.

The scanners will also monitor who has been on campus and what hours they were on campus for so that College can trace if someone has come in contact with a carrier of the coronavirus.