BESS Second Years to Receive Timetables ‘Towards the End of September’

BESS students entering second year will receive their timetables “towards the end of September”, despite a college-wide email this week stating that timetables would be released by September 14th “at the latest”.

In an email to BESS students going into second year, Martina Ní Chochláin, course administrator for BESS, said: “My understanding is that the Academic Registry will be in contact with you in due course inviting you to register your modules on-line.”

“I’m afraid I don’t have a definitive date for this but again, my understanding is, that it will be towards the end of September.”

Ní Chochláin added that she later “clarified” with the office of the College secretary that this week’s email was sent to all undergraduate students despite not being applicable to every student.

“I pointed out to them that this was confusing for you guys as you had yet to even register your modules …. So, please just ignore this instruction as you will not, of course, have your personal timetable on your portals until the end of September”, Ní Chochláin added.

The email sent out earlier this week, signed by Secretary to the College John Coman and Senior Lecturer Kevin Mitchell, told students that their timetables would be published by 14th September “at the latest.”

The email also announced that Students will be allowed to take their course fully online only if they are facing exceptional circumstances such as “financial hardship, underlying documented medical condition, immunocompromised and/or any disabled student requests”, College has announced.

Undergraduate students who wish to take their courses online will have to apply to a student cases email address for approval, and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Postgraduate students will have to send an application to their course director.

Coman and Mitchell said that “the University Council has mandated that as much face-to-face teaching as possible should be scheduled for all students”.

“It should be noted that such cases should be considered the exception rather than the norm and there will be no fee reduction for any student who is granted permission to attend wholly online”, they added.