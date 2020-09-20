College Needs to Show Compassion for Residents Amid the Pandemic

Alarm bells sounded among students earlier this week after this newspaper reported that Halls residents may be evicted if they have any visitors throughout their first term. Now, less than a week later – with Dublin elevated to level three of the government’s coronavirus roadmap and all possible teaching activity moved online – we have seen just how drastically situations can change in a short space of time.

The fact that the Accommodation Office instructed a resident who started displaying symptoms to move out despite being told to self-isolate by the College Health Service is just one example of how an apathetic College could unintentionally compromise public health.

Stringent rules have been brought in to tackle the prospect of cases and clusters in College accommodation. Students are paying through the nose to live on an empty campus and, with most of their classes online, the odds are that students will have very limited social contact.

Trinity has taken a lead in public health too, by bringing in twice weekly coronavirus screenings for residents.

If Trinity’s initiatives to deal with the coronavirus – such as the screening for residents – are to be successful, they require some sort of communication between services such as College Health and the Accommodation Service.

This will not be the only resident who will have to self-isolate due to symptoms. College needs to be prepared to deal with this: both in terms of communication as well as compassion.

Last week, this Editorial Board wrote about the need for clarity regarding College’s coronavirus rules for residents. There is, after all, a substantial difference between having a party and having a significant other over.

The events of the past week have laid bare the reality that the coronavirus is not going anywhere soon. The possible eviction of students from College accommodation makes the need for clarity even more urgent.

But furthermore, if College wants to ensure that residents comply with its rules, it must understand that compassion is crucial.