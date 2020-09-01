DU Players Enjoys Sweeping Success at ISDA Awards

Two shows written and produced by Trinity students saw sweeping success at the virtual awards ceremony for the Irish Student Drama Association Awards (ISDA) on Saturday last. The Interview, written and directed by Julia Appleby, claimed awards in seven categories: best costume design, best ensemble, best original writing, best supporting actress, best actress in a comedic role, best director, and best production, while POP-TART, written and performed by Medb Hurley, won best hair and makeup. Both productions debuted as headline shows in Resilience, the online theatre festival organised by DU Players in June.

Speaking to The University Times about her success, Appleby, an outgoing Trinity drama student, said that she is”very proud of the team who created The Interview”.

“I was so inspired by each of them during the rehearsals and to see that work flourish is incredible”, she added.

Having worked on shows at ISDA for the past four years, Appleby said that it had always been an “aspiration of hers to represent Players as a theatre director”. “I feel honoured to have had that opportunity and humbled to be recognised by such esteemed judges”, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of her future in the theatre industry, Appleby is graduating into uncertain times. “It’s hard to know what the future holds right now, but I feel strongly about establishing myself as a theatre director and am currently developing my craft in any way I can”, she said. For the cast of The Interview , she “anticipate[s] bright futures” as well.

Appleby advised upcoming writers and theatremakers to “keep writing and making shows whichever way and however you can”. “Practice makes perfect”, she insisted.

For English and music TSM student Medb Hurley, new student writers and theatremakers looking to create a should just go for it, even if their style is less conventional: “Theatre is an art form bound by no limits – if your style is less traditional, like mine, it absolutely still has a place in the world of drama.”

Hurley was “so delighted and very shocked” when POP-TART received a number of nominations and won the award for best hair and makeup. “Myself and the cinematographer, Philip Du Moulin, worked very hard on the piece during quarantine so it is validating and humbling to get recognition for our show”, she said in an interview with The University Times.

“The character I played is a student on a night out in Dublin, experiencing every messy, colourful aspect of a heartbreak while navigating the overwhelming, artistic landscape of the city for the first time”, she said, explaining the inspiration for the hair and makeup styling in the show. “Face glitter conveyed that sense of chaotic glamour, while alluding to the themes of self-indulgence and vanity that drive the show.”

Hurley made a mood board for the show to help her to figure out aspects of its design. The mood board, she said, “became a very helpful source to draw inspiration from when devising the lighting, costume, hair and makeup of the show and allowed me to create a visually cohesive piece.”

“And it serves as a lovely memento to remind me of the process”, she added.

Hurley said that the “wonderful, welcoming” attitude of DU Players and their “excellently organised virtual festival, Resilience” gave POP-TART a chance to reach other theatre-lovers and have an impact.

Hurley will be releasing her second album, Vain, in the coming months following the positive feedback she received on the music featured in the show. “I am very proud of the music I have written and produced independently”, she said. “I think it’s time to polish up that project and let anyone who is interested to hear it.” Her debut album, Pink Lemonade, is currently available to stream on Spotify and other platforms.